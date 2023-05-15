Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.32 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

