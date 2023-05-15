aelf Market Capitalization Tops $173.07 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $173.07 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003073 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.