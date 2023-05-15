Advisory Services & Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,906,000,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,497. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

