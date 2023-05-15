Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.46. 29,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,885. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

