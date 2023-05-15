ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.
Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
