ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,005,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

