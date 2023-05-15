ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADENTRA Stock Down 2.4 %

ADENTRA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.02. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

