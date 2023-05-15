ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ADENTRA Stock Down 2.4 %
ADENTRA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.02. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $27.08.
About ADENTRA
