ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.8 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

