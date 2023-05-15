ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 238,643 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 2,604,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,060. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.