Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7,491.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,233 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $62,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

