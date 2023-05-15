Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 15th (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Acrivon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 15th. Acrivon Therapeutics had issued 7,550,000 shares in its IPO on November 15th. The total size of the offering was $94,375,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRV opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.