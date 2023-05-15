Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $50,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,145. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

