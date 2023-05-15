Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 5.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 902,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

