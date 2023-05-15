Acala Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Acala Token has a market cap of $37.89 million and $1.41 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,375.48 or 1.00033025 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05636867 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,040,064.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

