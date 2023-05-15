ABCMETA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,081.40 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $1,081.40 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,372.54 or 1.00033131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,721.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

