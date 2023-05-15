866 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after buying an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.51. 124,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.