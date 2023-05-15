5,592 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,592 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.96. 2,760,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

