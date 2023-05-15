548 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 311.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.85. 58,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,687. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

