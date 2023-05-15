53,532 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TAP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,156. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.82%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

