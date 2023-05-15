500,000 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.17% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,027.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. 1,302,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.