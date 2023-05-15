4,894 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of C stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

