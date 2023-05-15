3,599 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $57.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

