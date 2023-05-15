22nd Century Group Reiterates Reiterates Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by equities researchers at 22nd Century Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.06. 186,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,627. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.