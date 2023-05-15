22,947 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Sun Communities makes up approximately 0.9% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Sun Communities by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 87,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

