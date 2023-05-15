1,808 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $206.28. The company has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

