17,500 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.54. 5,171,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869,449. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

