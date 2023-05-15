1,750 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.58. 255,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

