170,581 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by RJA Asset Management LLC

RJA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,026,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.5% of RJA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BABA traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,969,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,078. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.