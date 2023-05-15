152,773 Shares in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 221,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

