11,259 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $236.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $606.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.40.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.