1-800-FLOWERS.COM Reiterates Maintains Rating for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,029. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

