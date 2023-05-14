ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.91 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $411,919.44 and $22.91 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00121239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

