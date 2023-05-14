yearn.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $221.76 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $6,724.03 or 0.25145707 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $221.76 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,981 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

