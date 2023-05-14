XYO Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. XYO has a market capitalization of $50.45 million and $344,620.68 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,843.59 or 1.00010393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00404372 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $438,589.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.