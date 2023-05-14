Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

