Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.82%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

