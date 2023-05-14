Wrapped HBAR One Day Trading Volume Hits $104,966.20 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $104,966.20 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,339,789,226 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,339,789,226.141094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05139769 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $96,352.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

