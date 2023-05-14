WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0284

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.50 million and $8.14 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025254 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009123 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02835067 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

