World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $125.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WWE. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

WWE opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

