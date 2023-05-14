Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.21

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.21 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 29,500 shares.

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

See Also

