William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in April

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at William Penn Bancorporation

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,895 shares of company stock valued at $63,213. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 219.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 3.4 %

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

WMPN opened at $9.47 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

