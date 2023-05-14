Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.72. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $256,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,875.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $952,875.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,402. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at $20,654,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

