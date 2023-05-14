Warner Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

