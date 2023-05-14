Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 3,319 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

IFRA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

