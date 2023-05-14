Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

