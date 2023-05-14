Warner Financial Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

