Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $325.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

