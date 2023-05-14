Warner Financial Inc. Buys 5,736 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 648.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,226,000. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $29.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

