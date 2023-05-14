Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,984,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,928,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

