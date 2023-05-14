W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Raised by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

GWW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.62. The company had a trading volume of 176,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.10. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

