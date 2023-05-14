Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $104,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 469,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,849. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.10 and a 200-day moving average of $176.88. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

